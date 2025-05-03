INP and Fight For Life Club Foundation Make History: Two Pediatric Living Donor Liver Transplants in One Week

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic medical achievement, the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP), in collaboration with the Fight For Life Club Foundation, has successfully performed two pediatric living donor liver transplants in a single week, giving two children a renewed chance at life. This groundbreaking milestone sets a new precedent in pediatric transplantation in Mexico and underscores the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in healthcare.





Surgical Team

A Lifeline for Children in Urgent Need

Each year, hundreds of children in Mexico face life-threatening conditions while waiting for a liver transplant. However, with only 4.5 deceased organ donors per million inhabitants, the need for living donor transplants has never been more critical. A living donor pediatric liver transplant program not only reduces waiting times but also significantly improves survival rates, ensuring that children receive timely, life-saving treatment.

This initiative provides hope for children suffering from biliary atresia, the leading cause of pediatric liver transplants (accounting for 43% of cases), as well as liver tumors, metabolic disorders, and fulminant hepatitis. Studies indicate that children who receive living donor transplants are 42% less likely to die within the first year compared to those relying on deceased donor organs. These transplants also reduce the risk of graft loss by 44%, making them a vital solution for pediatric patients.

Visionary Leadership Driving Change

This groundbreaking success is the result of INP’s steadfast commitment to pediatric healthcare. Under the leadership of Dr. Mercedes Macías Parra, General Director, and Dr. Amalia Guadalupe Bravo Lindoro, Medical Director, INP has positioned itself as a leading institution in Latin America for pediatric liver transplantation.

The extraordinary medical team behind these historic transplants includes Dr. Antonio Medina, Chief of Transplant and Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery at INP, and Drs. Esperanza Vidales and Manuel Rodríguez-Dávalos. Their expertise and dedication played a crucial role in ensuring the success of these life-saving surgeries.

A special acknowledgment is given to Dr. Manuel Rodríguez-Dávalos, leader of the surgical team and board member of the Fight For Life Club Foundation. His visionary approach and commitment to pediatric liver transplantation have been instrumental in advancing this initiative.

The Unsung Heroes: The Liver Donors

While medical professionals orchestrate these complex surgeries, the true heroes are the selfless living liver donors who stepped forward to give a part of themselves the chance to save a child's life. Their courage and generosity have not only provided these children with a second chance but have also set an inspiring example of human kindness and sacrifice.

The post-operative care of these young patients was equally critical to their recovery. Special recognition is extended to Drs. Daniel Hernández and Jorge Enrique Maza, as well as Dr. Martha Patricia Márquez, Head of the ICU Unit at INP, and her team, for their unwavering commitment to patient care. The anesthesia team, led by Dr. Ulises Soto and Dr. Silvia Peña, also played a vital role in ensuring the safety of both donors and recipients throughout the surgical process.

Transforming Pediatric Healthcare in Mexico

With this initiative, Mexico is taking a significant step forward in pediatric healthcare. By championing living donor transplants, INP and the Fight For Life Club Foundation are actively reducing the barriers to life-saving treatment and improving outcomes for children in need. This collaboration not only saves lives but also sets a new standard for pediatric transplantation across Latin America.

Join the Fight for Life

Fight For Life Club Foundation believes every child deserves a fighting chance. This historic achievement is just the beginning. The organization invites individuals and organizations to join them in this mission by becoming organ donors, supporting their programs, and helping them continue their life-saving work.

To learn more about the organization’s efforts and how donors can help, visit http://www.fightforlifeclub.org.

About Fight For Life Club Foundation

Fight For Life Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-saving medical support for children in need. Through advocacy, fundraising, and partnerships with leading medical institutions, the organization works to improve access to critical treatments, including pediatric organ transplants. Fight For Life Inc. is committed to raising awareness about organ donation and supporting families facing medical challenges. By collaborating with healthcare professionals and donors, the organization strives to give children a second chance at life. Based in Dallas, Texas, Fight For Life Inc. continues to expand its impact, ensuring that no child fights alone.

