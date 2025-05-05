Hey Papi Promotions Collaborates with Drop Charm to Elevate Cancer Awareness this Mother’s Day

Drop Charm Mother's Day Gift Ideas Flyer

Hey Papi Promotions, an Award-Winning Christian Marketing Agency, Partners with Drop Charm to Raise Cancer Awareness This Mother’s Day!

Celebrating moms should also mean making a difference! Teaming with Drop Charm, we’re helping families honor loved ones while fighting cancer together!” — Publicist, Shawn Hay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of love and compassion, Hey Papi Promotions , an award-winning Christian marketing agency dedicated to impactful and purpose-driven campaigns, is proud to partner with Drop Charm , a leading jewelry and lifestyle brand, to promote cancer awareness and support lifesaving initiatives just in time for Mother’s Day.With only one week remaining until Mother’s Day, Drop Charm invites consumers to celebrate this special occasion with meaningful gifts that give back. As part of this initiative, 10% of all proceeds from Drop Charm’s curated collection of jewelry, skincare, and fitness gear will be donated to the American Cancer Society, supporting groundbreaking research, patient care, and life-saving programs.“We believe that celebrating motherhood should also be an opportunity to make a positive impact,” said ​Shawn Hay, Director of Marketing & Public Relations of Hey Papi Promotions. “Partnering with Drop Charm allows us to encourage families to shop with purpose, honoring loved ones while supporting vital cancer research and patient support initiatives.”Customers are encouraged to explore Drop Charm’s stunning collection, designed to boost confidence and elevate lifestyles, knowing that their purchase contributes to a greater cause. Every item purchased is more than just a gift—it's a step toward hope and healing for those affected by cancer.Join us in making this Mother’s Day truly meaningful. Shop now at https://dropcharm.com and help create a world of difference.About Hey Papi Promotions:Hey Papi Promotions is an award-winning Christian marketing agency committed to empowering brands to make a positive impact through faith-based and purpose-driven marketing strategies.About Drop Charm:Drop Charm is a lifestyle brand offering curated jewelry, skincare, and fitness products designed to inspire confidence and promote well-being. They are passionate about giving back and supporting causes that matter most.

Hey Papi Promotions Marketing Agency Services Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.