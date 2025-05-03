Zette AI named 'Startup of the Year' at Startup Grind’s 2025 Global Conference

Zette AI emerges victorious at Startup Grind 2025

Wins "Startup of the Year" & Global Pitch Battle Champion Against 1,500+ Competitors Across 35 Countries and 6 Continents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zette AI, a pioneering force in AI-powered news data infrastructure, has been officially crowned "Startup of the Year" at the prestigious 2025 Startup Grind Global Conference, the world’s largest community of startups, founders, and innovators.In a standout moment that marked the culmination of years of innovation and strategic execution, Zette AI also emerged victorious in the Startup Grind Global Pitch Battle, besting more than 1,500 startups from over 35 countries across 6 continents. This dual recognition affirms Zette AI’s global leadership in redefining how proprietary, licensed news data is structured, distributed, and monetized in the age of generative AI.Founder and CEO Yehong Zhu commented: “We’re honored to receive this recognition on the world stage. Zette AI was built on the belief that journalism is one of the most valuable — and most under-leveraged — data assets in the modern economy. Winning Startup of the Year is a testament to the vision, grit, and brilliance of our entire team.”Zette AI’s platform enables AI companies to access rich, structured news content through legally compliant licensing frameworks. In an era of increasing scrutiny on AI training data, Zette offers a future-forward solution at the intersection of media, machine learning, and intellectual property rights.As Startup Grind’s highest accolade, the Startup of the Year award honors not only a company’s innovation and growth, but also its potential to meaningfully impact the world. Zette AI’s back-to-back wins reflect its rise as a category-defining startup at the frontier of both ethical AI and the information economy.About Zette AIZette AI is the leading platform for AI-ready news data. Through proprietary structuring and licensing models, Zette empowers AI developers to build language models with rich, legally sourced journalism — fueling everything from enterprise search to generative tools with ethical, high-quality content. Zette AI is based in San Francisco, California.About Startup GrindStartup Grind is the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators. With chapters in over 600 cities and events attended by millions, its annual Global Conference is a bellwether for emerging technology and entrepreneurial excellence.

