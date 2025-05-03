Great Gatherings Showcases the Best of Greek Wine & Cheese in Boise, Idaho

Boise Events to Spotlight Europe’s Finest Wine and Cheese for U.S. Media and Professionals

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Leading Greek Producer Organizations of Top-Quality Wine and Cheese—comprising the Milk Producers Organization of the Agricultural Livestock Cooperative of Mesotopos Lesvos and the Producers’ Organization of PGI Corinthia Wine, Organosi Paragogon Ampelooinikon Agiou Vasileiou IKE (PGVSV PC)—will host a series of exclusive trade and media events in Boise, Idaho, on May 5th and 6th, 2025, as part of the European Union co-funded promotional campaign Great Gatherings.

Held at Saltbrush Restaurant in downtown Boise, the events will bring together a select group of U.S. wine trade professionals, retailers, restaurateurs, journalists, and culinary influencers to experience the exceptional quality of European wine and cheese products.

The featured offerings will include Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Feta Cheese and Ladotyri Mytilinis, paired with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Corinthia wine. These tastings aim to highlight the distinctive balance and quality of traditional Greek agricultural products, and underscore the integrity of European food and wine production.

The Agricultural Livestock Cooperative of Mesotopos, based on the island of Lesvos, has been a leader in dairy production since 1923. Its 160 active livestock-farming members manage approximately 18,000 sheep and goats, producing over 4 million kilograms of milk annually to craft cheeses of certified origin and quality.

PGVSV PC, a Producers’ Organization in the Corinth region, represents 12 committed growers cultivating indigenous grape varieties such as Malagouzia, Assyrtiko, and Agiorgitiko. With an emphasis on authenticity and sustainable practices, the organization champions PGI Corinthia wine through a blend of traditional methods and modern excellence.

The upcoming Boise events will include two curated business dinners and one Press & PR walk-around tasting:

May 5th, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: B2B Dinner, Saltbrush Main Dining Room

May 6th, 2025 | 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Press & PR Event, Saltbrush Rooftop Patio – walk-around tasting with canapés and curated wine pairings

May 6th, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: B2B Dinner #2, Saltbrush Main Dining Room

Guests will receive media kits including samples of the featured products, educational brochures, and tasting tools.

The Boise activation is part of Great Gatherings, a three-year campaign to build awareness and appreciation of European PDO and PGI products among North American professionals and consumers.

For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, visit https://great-gatherings.eu.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

