Westminster Barracks - Criminal Threatening / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/02/2025 at approximately 1810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Paul Hendrickson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: Nancy Witherill
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: Susan Brace
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of suspicious activity in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Witnesses advised they had heard yelling and screaming and then what sounded like a gunshot. Further investigation revealed that Paul Hendrickson (68) had committed the above listed offenses. Hendrickson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on June 17, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
