Bridge Repair Prompts NB Lane Closure on I-81 in Jefferson County

Motorists traveling on I-81 North in Jefferson County should be aware of upcoming bridge repair activities that will have a significant impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 2, I-81 North will be reduced to one lane at the I-40 East interchange (MM 421). This lane closure will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to safely perform deck repairs to the bridge.

All bridge work will be complete on or before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 5.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.