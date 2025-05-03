2025-60 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
News Release 2025-60
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 2, 2025
HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division is investigating the discovery of a body in a restroom in the Sand Island State Recreation Area. Investigators responded at approximately 1:07 p.m., at the request of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement.
The body was that of a deceased female, who appeared to be in her mid 40’s.
AG Investigators have opened an unattended death investigation and as such, no further information will be released at this time.
AG Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call 808-586-1240.
