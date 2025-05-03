Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend man wanted for capital murder charges

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry detained a fugitive at the Eagle Pass International Bridge who had an outstanding felony warrant for capital murder charges.

“This apprehension underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our borders secure and our communities safe,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive was detained when he applied for entry into the United States on April 30 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge as the passenger of a vehicle driven by a United States citizen. CBP officers took custody of Aden Jeremiah Munoz, an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen. The traveler was referred to CBP secondary. Once the traveler was in the secondary inspection area, officers confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for capital murder by terror threat/first degree homicide out of Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Austin, Texas.

CBP officers confirmed the warrant to be active and turned Munoz over to the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.