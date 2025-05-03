Closure for Hālawa On-ramp to H-1 West and Traffic Emergency Zone Hearing

Main, News Posted on May 2, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on the Interstate H-1 in Hālawa. This notice is pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes § 264-1.5.

Voids were discovered under a drainage culvert and HDOT is taking action to prevent damage to the freeway structure above it.

Repairs began on Friday, May 2, 2025, with shoring of the culvert. The repairs will continue with a full closure of the Hālawa/Ulune Street on-ramp to the westbound H-1 daily on Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the week of Monday, May 12, through Friday, May 16, the daily closure will affect the right shoulder on the ramp.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Interstate H-1 in Hālawa as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 808-829-4853 using conference pin 691 616 402#

