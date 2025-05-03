Senate Bill 651 Printer's Number 735
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 735
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
651
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, SAVAL, KEARNEY, KANE, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, MILLER AND L. WILLIAMS,
MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 2, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for workers' rights.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 30. Workers' rights.
Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to
bargain collectively through representatives of their own
choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working
conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at
work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates or
diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain
collectively over their wages, hours and other terms and
conditions of employment and work place safety, including any
law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of
