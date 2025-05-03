Submit Release
Senate Bill 651 Printer's Number 735

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 735

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

651

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, SAVAL, KEARNEY, KANE, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, MILLER AND L. WILLIAMS,

MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 2, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for workers' rights.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 30. Workers' rights.

Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to

bargain collectively through representatives of their own

choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working

conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at

work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates or

diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain

collectively over their wages, hours and other terms and

conditions of employment and work place safety, including any

law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of

