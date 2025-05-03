Senate Bill 720 Printer's Number 733
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - a child completes the fifth grade and at least every two years
thereafter until the child graduates from the twelfth grade, the
child shall have a vision screening performed by school health
personnel or screeners with specific training in vision
screening techniques and protocols approved by the Department of
Health. The results of the vision screening shall be supplied to
the parent or legal guardian of the child.
(2) For a child who fails a required vision screening, a
comprehensive eye health and vision examination, performed by an
ophthalmologist or optometrist, shall also be required.
Notification of the parent or legal guardian of the failed
screening shall be accompanied by notification of requirement
for a comprehensive eye health and vision examination that must
be completed within one hundred twenty (120) days or before the
start of the next school year, whichever comes first, and a list
of vision resources compiled by the Department of Health.
Notification may also include a form, to be completed by the
examining ophthalmologist or optometrist, to be used for
reporting the results of the examination. The report may
include, but not be limited to, the following:
(i) Date of report.
(ii) Name, address and date of birth of the child.
(iii) Name of the child's school.
(iv) A summary of significant findings, including best
corrected visual acuity, diagnosis, treatment, prognosis and
whether or not a return visit is recommended and, if so, when.
(v) Recommended educational adjustments for the child, if
any, which may include preferential seating in the classroom,
eyeglasses for full-time use in school, eyeglasses for part-time
use in school, sight-saving eyeglasses or any other
