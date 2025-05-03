Senate Bill 717 Printer's Number 729
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 729
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
717
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, MILLER AND COLEMAN,
MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for
exclusions from tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 204(58) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
and the section is amended by adding a clause to read:
Section 204. Exclusions from Tax.--The tax imposed by
section 202 shall not be imposed upon any of the following:
* * *
(58) The sale at retail or use of a personal computer, a
tablet, a personal digital assistant, a peripheral device or an
Internet access device, or a service contract or single-user
