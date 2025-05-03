Senate Resolution 99 Printer's Number 730
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 730
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
99
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,
VOGEL, SCHWANK, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, BROWN, COSTA, STEFANO AND CULVER, MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2025, as "Nurses Week"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12
each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 240,000 registered
nurses, 49,500 licensed practical nurses, 23,100 clinical
registered nurse practitioners and 290 clinical nurse
specialists, which makes nursing the largest licensed health
care profession, based on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The care provided by the nurses of this Commonwealth
is the primary component of a successful health care delivery
system in this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 6 through
12, 2025, as "Nurses Week" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate join nursing organizations in
recognizing the selfless service of Pennsylvania's nurses and
