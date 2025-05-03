Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 726

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 726

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

712

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON AND

MASTRIANO, MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for definitions

and for plugging requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3203 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 3203. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

" Attainable bottom." The depth, approved by the department,

that can be achieved after a reasonable effort made in good

faith is expended to clean out to the total depth.

* * *

"Reasonable effort." In relation to an operator's action to

achieve an attainable bottom, action that cleans out a well to

