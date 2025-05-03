Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 725
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - (a) Identification.--The department shall identify
economically viable sites for natural gas electric generation
projects within this Commonwealth that are:
(1) Near producing natural gas wells or pipelines
carrying natural gas produced in this Commonwealth capable of
supplying and sustaining one or more natural gas electric
generation facilities for the economic life of the
facilities.
(2) Near existing electric transmission infrastructure
capable of transmitting the generated electricity to
wholesale markets for the benefit of end-user consumers of
electricity by one or more natural gas electric generation
facilities for the economic life of the facilities.
(3) Likely to create economically viable natural gas
electric generation projects that provide economic benefits
to the Commonwealth, surrounding municipalities and the
residents of this Commonwealth.
Section 4. Preparation and publication of list.
Following identification of economically viable sites for
natural gas electric generation projects under section 3, the
department shall:
(1) Prepare a list of the sites.
(2) Submit the list to the Department of Environmental
Protection's Bureau of Air Quality.
(3) Publish the list on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website.
Section 5. Air quality.
The department shall work in conjunction with the Department
of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Quality to identify
the air quality permits or approvals that may be required for
