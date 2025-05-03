Introducing Mental Health in Agriculture Day

CANADA, May 2 - Every spring, farmers across PEI head back into the fields to plant a new crop that will provide top quality food and drive our local economy – but what is not discussed is the toll farming can take.

To coincide with our local planting season, as well as Mental Health Week in Canada, the Government of PEI is officially proclaiming May 5th as Mental Health in Agriculture Day.

“Since becoming Minister responsible for Agriculture in 2019, promoting the mental health of our farmers and eliminating the stigma that has existed in our industry for so long has been one of my top priorities. May is a particularly stressful month for our agriculture industry - the physical, emotional and monetary costs of starting another planting season can get the best of us all – but my hope is that we can all use this day to recognize the importance of keeping our mental health strong and use the free resources that are available through FarmersTalk.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson

By establishing FarmersTalk.ca in 2019 in collaboration with the PEI Federation of Agriculture, the Department of Agriculture has been able to centralize mental health resources that are available to the industry, including the Farmers Counselling Program which provides free and confidential professional counselling services to farmers, farm employees and their families.

"Just as it's essential to take care of your farm, it's equally important that we take care of our mental health," said Keisha Rose Topic, President of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. "Whether it's work or family pressures, job stress or other conflicts, sometimes the help of a trained professional counsellor can help resolve issues. We're pleased that FarmersTalk offers this service, free of charge, to members of PEI's farming community."

The PEI Department of Agriculture alongside the PEI Federation of Agriculture will be promoting Mental Health in Agriculture Day through social media channels and by connecting with farmers directly to share free resources that are available.

Additional to the resources found at FarmersTalk, the Department of Agriculture is looking to learn more about what’s contributing to mental health concerns in the agriculture industry through a confidential survey focused on the farming community in Prince Edward Island. The goal of this survey is to improve the supports and services offered to PEI farmers, farm employees, and seasonal workers. The survey is available in English, French, and Spanish, and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

To learn more and access free mental health supports, including the Farmers Counselling Program, visit FarmersTalk.ca

To participate in the Department of Agriculture’s Mental Wellness in Agriculture Workers survey, visit https://gov.questionpro.ca/AgriculturePEI



