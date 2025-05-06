Panel on Ethics and AI at CIC Berlin Hosted by Æthos

Æthos Berlin Panel Responsible AI

AI visionaries from Æthos, Techstars, Meta, SAP & Fraunhofer gather in Berlin to explore embedding ethics, values and human agency into next-gen AI.

Innovation, bereft of vision and soul, is but an empty blaze that neither uplifts nor enlightens.” — Jean Arnaud

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Values to Code: How Do We Design AI for Good?Panel on Ethics and AI at CIC BerlinHosted by Æthos — April 23, 2025, 18:00CIC Berlin | 65 LohmühlenstraßeAs artificial intelligence moves from decision-support to autonomous decision-making, global experts are gathering in Berlin to examine one of the defining questions of our time: how can we align AI with human values, rights, and long-term societal goals?On April 23, 2025, Æthos will host a panel discussion, "From Values to Code — How Do We Design AI for Good?", at CIC Berlin. The conversation will explore the design, governance, and accountability frameworks needed to ensure AI supports human flourishing, rather than undermining it.PanelistsJean Arnaud — ÆthosJean Arnaud is a tech philosopher, digital artist, and serial entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Æthos, Nova, and OMIA, and serves as an AI consultant for Digital Nexus. His work bridges technology and the humanities, with a focus on how responsible innovation can promote human augmentation, expansion, and flourishing. He leads the Digital RenAIssance, a movement he both defined and designed, advocating for multidisciplinary collaboration between technologists, artists, and philosophers. Jean frequently advises companies and institutions on AI governance, ethics, and human-centered design, and has contributed to academic and policy discussions on the future of AI and society.Émilie Vallauri — TechstarsÉmilie Vallauri is a Program Manager at Techstars, where she leads initiatives such as the Startup Community Catalyst Africa in Botswana. With a background in innovation consulting, policy, and ecosystem development, she has supported early-stage entrepreneurs and startup communities across Europe and Africa. She also serves on the board of French Tech Berlin, fostering connections between French and German technology ecosystems. Émilie is passionate about inclusive innovation, social impact, and empowering founders to scale ventures that address complex societal challenges.Harmen Zelle — MetaHarmen Zelle is a Public Policy Manager at Meta, where he has played a key role in shaping national and European technology policies since 2018. His work focuses on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, addressing the intersection of digital innovation, public policy, and societal impact. Harmen contributes to the development of responsible AI frameworks and technology governance, ensuring that innovation aligns with ethical standards and public trust. He collaborates with policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society stakeholders across the European Union.Ulrike Fischer — SAPUlrike Fischer is an AI ethics professional at SAP, based in Berlin. She works in the Office of Human Rights & AI Ethics, where she contributes to the development and implementation of SAP’s ethical framework for AI. With a background in political science, technology communications, and project management, Ulrike brings a multidisciplinary approach to AI governance. She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration, English, and American Studies from the University of Mannheim, and has lived and studied in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. Ulrike’s work focuses on integrating ethical principles into AI development and deployment at scale.Dr. Nicolas Flores — Fraunhofer InstituteDr. Nicolas Flores leads a team at the Fraunhofer Institute in Dresden, specializing in developing tailored generative AI solutions across industries. His projects range from enterprise chatbots to advanced knowledge research tools. Nicolas’s team contributes to significant European AI initiatives, including OpenGPT-X, TrustLLM, and Eurolingua, focusing on creating transparent and trustworthy language models. He holds a PhD in physics and has conducted over a decade of research in neuroscience and cell physiology. His interdisciplinary expertise informs his approach to building AI systems that are both technically advanced and ethically sound.Event FocusThe panel will address key themes:Translating philosophical values into technical standards.Embedding human rights and ethics into AI design and deployment.Balancing innovation with governance and societal trust.Promoting collaborative solutions between the private sector, academia, and policymakers."Designing AI for good is not only a technical challenge but an existential one," says Jean Arnaud. "It requires a shared vision, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a commitment to aligning technology with the values that define and protect human dignity.

