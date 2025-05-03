Consumer365 has recognized Klaviyo as the best text messaging service for business in 2025

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK CITY, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 has recognized Klaviyo as the best text messaging service for business in 2025, highlighting its advanced data-driven approach and the growing significance of SMS marketing in a multichannel strategy. As businesses seek more effective ways to engage customers, SMS marketing remains a critical tool for delivering personalized, high-impact messages.

Klaviyo - a B2C-focused CRM platform, known for seamlessly integrating SMS, email, and AI-powered insights to optimize customer engagement.

Unlike traditional SMS point solutions that focus solely on text message orchestration, Klaviyo enables businesses to take a holistic approach to customer engagement, selecting the most effective channel - whether SMS, email, or mobile push notifications - based on real-time customer behavior.

The Evolving Role of SMS Marketing in Business Growth

Despite the rise of instant messaging apps and social media, SMS continues to be one of the most reliable and direct communication channels for businesses. Studies show that 74% of consumers subscribe to SMS from at least two to five brands, while 72% globally prefer weekly text updates. More significantly, 65% of consumers have made a purchase sooner than planned because of an SMS message, underscoring the channel’s ability to influence buying decisions.

Unlike email, which often gets lost in crowded inboxes, text messages are read within three minutes of being received, making SMS a powerful tool for urgent and time-sensitive communications such as limited-time offers, restock alerts, and appointment reminders. The personal nature of SMS also fosters stronger engagement, as messages are delivered directly to a customer’s phone - a device most people keep within arm’s reach at all times.

Multichannel Advantage

Consumer365’s evaluation focused on ease of use, automation capabilities, integration with other marketing tools, and overall business impact. Klaviyo stood out for its ability to integrate SMS with broader marketing strategies rather than treating it as a standalone tool.

One of Klaviyo’s key differentiators is its multichannel orchestration capabilities. Unlike SMS-only solutions, which rely solely on text messaging to reach customers, Klaviyo enables brands to select the right channel at the right time. Rather than overloading customers with text messages at every stage of their journey, Klaviyo intelligently balances SMS with email and push notifications to create a more personalized and effective communication strategy.

For example, Klaviyo allows businesses to differentiate between high-intent and low-intent customer actions:

A visitor browsing a website without taking action may be better engaged through email rather than SMS.

A customer who abandons their cart may receive an SMS reminder with a time-sensitive discount, increasing the likelihood of conversion.

This multi-channel optimization prevents over-messaging, reducing opt-out rates while ensuring that each message adds value. Businesses using Klaviyo for both SMS and email have seen a 19% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) growth rate, highlighting the effectiveness of this strategy.

How Klaviyo’s SMS Capabilities Drive Business Success

Beyond automation and multichannel orchestration, Klaviyo’s SMS marketing features provide businesses with greater control, insights, and performance tracking. As a B2C CRM platform, Klaviyo enables businesses to centralize customer data from SMS, email, and other marketing channels, ensuring that every message is informed by the broader customer journey.

With 350+ integrations, brands can leverage customer data from across their tech stack to deliver highly relevant, personalized text messages. Common use cases include:

Shipping alerts and order updates to improve customer experience

Subscription renewal reminders to boost retention

Loyalty program updates to strengthen engagement

To measure impact, Klaviyo offers last-touch multichannel attribution, allowing businesses to track which SMS messages directly influenced sales. Additionally, the SMS performance dashboard provides real-time deliverability insights, helping brands optimize send times and maintain a strong sender reputation.

The Future of SMS Marketing: Revenue, AI, and Smarter Engagement

SMS marketing is proving to be one of the most effective revenue drivers for B2C brands. Studies show that the average revenue per recipient (RPR) for SMS campaigns is slightly higher than email, making it a valuable tool for high-intent buyers. As SMS marketing strategies continue to evolve with AI-driven insights and automation, its revenue potential is expected to surpass email in key industries.

The key to successful SMS marketing lies in understanding the intimacy and immediacy of texting. While customers engage heavily with text messages, they are also quick to unsubscribe if messaging becomes excessive or irrelevant. Klaviyo’s approach ensures that SMS is used strategically - delivering time-sensitive, high-value content without overwhelming subscribers.

As businesses increasingly look for integrated, data-driven marketing solutions, Klaviyo’s recognition as the best text messaging service for business by Consumer365 reinforces its position as a leader in modern customer engagement.

