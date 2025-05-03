Uttar Pradesh, India - Showcased its Rich Heritage and Cultural Splendour at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025

Rich legacy, revered landmarks, and distinguished traditions of Uttar Pradesh highlighted at ATM Dubai Meaningful discussions on emerging tourism trends, collaborative opportunities, and strategic networking for promotion of Uttar Pradesh State’s unparalleled and vibrant tourism potential highlighted at ATM Dubai 2025 Uttar Pradesh Tourism vibrant display of tourism offerings Uttar Pradesh, India stalls drew significant attention at ATM

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh, located in northern India, is a land of timeless traditions, historic grandeur and spiritual depth. The state is home to some of the world's most celebrated sites, including the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the sacred ghats of Varanasi and the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and the place of Mahaparinirvana (final passing away) of Gautam Buddha is in Kushinagar.Uttar Pradesh Tourism showcased its rich heritage and cultural splendour in the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025 from 28th April to 1st May, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Uttar Pradesh surely grabbed attention by highlighting its vibrant cultural heritage, spiritual richness and tourism potential to captivate global travellers, tourism professionals and investors.Speaking about the event, Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram (IAS), Director General and Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, "We are delighted to participate in ATM Dubai 2025, where we are showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s extraordinary cultural, spiritual and tourism treasures. We are highlighting luxurious experiences through royal palaces and resorts, celebrating Kannauj as India's perfume capital with ‘Itra Tourism’ and promoting the ‘Sufi Circuit’ to share our vibrant spiritual heritage. Our showcase is featuring the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal, grand forts, eco and rural tourism initiatives and traditional wellness offerings in Ayurveda. We invite global audiences to discover the unmatched diversity and hospitality of Uttar Pradesh through river tourism and rich culinary experiences with a royal touch."Diverse Offerings of Uttar Pradesh TourismUttar Pradesh Tourism is offering visitors an immersive cultural journey through live performances, featuring the enchanting Mayur Dance from Braj, vibrant tribal dances from Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur, energetic Bundeli Lok Nritya from Jhansi and the graceful Kathak dance from the famous Lucknow Gharana at ATM Dubai 2025. Visitors are also enjoying interactive selfie opportunities with the performers, creating lively and memorable experiences.Uttar Pradesh Tourism created a welcoming and interactive environment with a glass showcases displaying exquisite handicrafts and artefacts. Promotional materials, including brochures, branded bags and pen drives containing tourism films and maps are being distributed, while mobile applications, websites and specially curated itineraries for international visitors are being promoted throughout the event.Aiming to become a prime tourism destinationUttar Pradesh Tourism aims to build a strong international brand identity, raise global awareness about the state’s diverse tourism attractions and attract potential tourists and investors. The information about cultural heritage, landscapes, and eco-friendly tourism was disseminated during the B2B (Business 2 Business) meetings with various stakeholders, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a premier global tourist destination.For media inquiries, contact the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh via email at [email protected] & for more information visit www.uptourism.gov.in or download Uttar Pradesh Tourism Mobile App.

