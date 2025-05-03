Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored as Best Minimally Invasive Keyhole Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon - Times of India

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla: Leading the Way in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery Eminent Doctor South 2024 by India Today Magazine

Dr. Rao’s groundbreaking techniques in keyhole neurosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and spine surgery have earned him top recognition in The Times of India.

I'm deeply honored by The Times of India's recognition. It underscores our commitment to pioneering minimally invasive neurosurgery that transforms patient outcomes and quality of life.” — Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored as Best Minimally Invasive Keyhole Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon Subheadline: Dr. Rao’s groundbreaking techniques in keyhole neurosurgery and spine surgery earn him top recognition in The Times of India.VIJAYAWADA, INDIA – November 15, 2024 – Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a leading neurosurgeon based in Vijayawada, has been honored as the best minimally invasive keyhole neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in a recent feature by The Times of India. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Rao’s innovative surgical techniques and unwavering commitment to advancing neurosurgical care, particularly in keyhole neurosurgery and spine surgery.Dr. Rao has dedicated his career to improving patient outcomes through minimally invasive procedures and has been at the forefront of neurosurgical innovation. His expertise in keyhole neurosurgery—a technique that allows for complex brain and spine surgeries through small incisions—has revolutionized patient treatment options, reducing recovery times and minimizing risks. The feature in The Times of India underscores Dr. Rao’s contributions to the medical field and his pioneering role in adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance surgical precision and patient care.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Rao. “It is a testament to my team's hard work and dedication, and the trust placed in us by our patients. Our goal has always been to provide the highest standard of care while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in neurosurgery.”Dr. Rao’s journey to becoming one of India’s top neurosurgeons began with his extensive training and education in India and internationally. After completing his medical degree, he pursued specialized training in minimally invasive neurosurgery and spine surgery at renowned United States institutions. His practice at Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur has since become a hub for advanced neurosurgical care, attracting patients across India and beyond.The recognition by The Times of India also highlights several of Dr. Rao’s notable achievements, including his successful treatment of complex brain and spine conditions using minimally invasive techniques. His research on improving surgical outcomes and reducing post-operative complications has been widely published in leading medical journals, further solidifying his reputation as a thought leader.As the demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, Dr. Rao remains committed to expanding access to these advanced surgical options. “Minimally invasive surgery is not just about smaller incisions—it’s about better outcomes, faster recovery, and ultimately, improving the quality of life for our patients,” Dr. Rao added.About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla:Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a renowned neurosurgeon and the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, India. Focusing on minimally invasive keyhole neurosurgery and spine surgery, Dr. Rao has transformed the landscape of neurosurgical care in India. His dedication to patient care and his innovative approach to surgery have earned him numerous accolades and recognition from the medical community and the media.For more information about Dr. Rao and his practice, please visit drraoshospitals.com or contact [email protected] Media Contact:Suresh Krishna PallaPublic Relations Manager+91-9010056444

Dr. Rao receives an the best keyhole neurosurgeon and spine surgeon award from CM Dr. Pramod Sawant at the Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2025 in Goa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.