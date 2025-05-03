In 2025, Easily Earn Passive Income By Choosing PairMiner Crypto Cloud Mining With Daily Returns





/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Surrey, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIRMiner a Cutting-Edge Platform Providing Mining Hashrate Services. As global demand for stable crypto yield products continues to rise, Coinbase has announced the launch of its Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund, offering non-U.S. institutional investors a net annual return of 4% to 8% in Bitcoin. By leveraging a "cash-and-carry" strategy to ensure both safety and consistency of returns, this innovative model integrates seamlessly with PAIRMiner’s robust mining infrastructure — broadening the potential for investors to earn within the crypto space. Backed by PAIRMiner’s powerful hashrate services and Coinbase’s leading arbitrage strategies, investors can gain not only steady mining income but also additional Bitcoin-based rewards, opening dual revenue streams for asset growth.

PAIRMiner: A Compliant and Secure Cloud Mining Platform



PAIRMiner is a platform registered and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), dedicated to delivering legitimate, compliant, and reliable cloud mining services to users worldwide. The platform prioritizes fund security, with all operations strictly adhering to financial regulatory standards. Utilizing cloud computing, users can participate remotely in mainstream cryptocurrency mining without purchasing physical mining machines. Profits can be withdrawn or converted at any time, with transparent and controllable fund flows, empowering users to achieve steady returns while safeguarding their digital assets.

Easy to Get Started – Begin Your Mining Journey



PAIRMiner makes crypto investment simple and accessible, even for beginners:

Register and receive $150 trial credit to instantly experience the mining process Choose from a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts tailored to different budgets and needs Earn stable returns throughout your selected contract period and grow your crypto holdings effortlessly



Clear contract examples display potential profits, helping users make informed investment decisions that suit their strategies.

Visit our website to start growing your digital assets: https://pairminer.com

A New Choice for the Future of Finance

As the crypto market shows signs of recovery and investor enthusiasm returns, PAIRMiner — with its regulatory credentials, flexible contracts, and low-entry barrier — has become the go-to platform for a growing number of investors. Whether you're looking to diversify your portfolio or explore new revenue streams, PAIRMiner offers a safe and efficient solution.

If you're seeking a secure and convenient way to join the crypto mining ecosystem, PAIRMiner is worth exploring.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

[email protected]

https://pairminer.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0bb9b26-a3d8-4da3-a24b-8572603bd38a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7daa9d0d-2432-49f0-a18b-4cbd0b97daf6

