OOKC Hosts Exclusive Web3 Yacht Gathering During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Bringing Together Global Pioneers

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the globally anticipated TOKEN2049 Dubai event, OOKC LABS, in collaboration with CESS.Network, TrendX.tech, MenaTempo, and Onesecond, successfully hosted a high-level “OOKC Web3 Private Yacht Party” in the waters of Dubai. The event brought together some of the most influential Web3 founders, venture capitalists, Degen leaders, and ecosystem pioneers for deep discussions and high-impact networking at sea.





Under the theme “Good Vibes, Real Connections, Web3 Energy at its Peak,” the gathering extended the vibrant energy of TOKEN2049 into a more intimate and insightful setting. Over 100 Web3 builders from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and beyond came on board to engage in meaningful conversations around topics such as DePIN, AI + RWA, Meme culture, next-gen infrastructure, and community building.

About the Co-Hosts:

• CESS.Network: A leading decentralized data cloud infrastructure provider, redefining Web3 storage paradigms and serving as a security guardian in the AI era. CESS is a certified member of gbaglobal.org and the U.S. Blockchain Association, and has presented Web3 policy proposals at the White House.

• TrendX.tech: A platform focused on alpha intelligence and on-chain data analytics, empowering investment decisions and strategic execution.

• MenaTempo: The Middle East’s leading Web3 think tank and media platform, specializing in crypto narratives and industry storytelling.

• Onesecond: A Web3 innovation platform centered on next-gen user experience and brand culture, with a strong focus on RWA ecosystem development.

This yacht event was not only a flagship offline experience for OOKC during TOKEN2049, but also a major milestone in its mission to build a high-quality global Web3 builder network, especially in the Middle East. OOKC will continue to curate premium, focused, and actionable ecosystem engagements worldwide to drive collaborative growth and trust within the Web3 industry.

