Artist Marryam Moma Returns with 'WUNDERLAND NOIR: Restorative Respite' at September Gray Fine Art Gallery

Following Acclaimed Exhibitions and Campaigns, Moma Unveils a New Chapter at September Gray Gallery in Atlanta

Marryam has revolutionized analogue collage, with her redefining approach that will inspire and guide the next generation of artists.” — Dion Clark, HFAS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year marked by national acclaim and visionary growth, Tanzanian-Nigerian analog collage artist Marryam Moma returns with a striking continuation of her celebrated solo series. Titled WUNDERLAND NOIR: Restorative Respite, the new installation opens Saturday, May 10, 2025, at September Gray Art Gallery in Atlanta. This immersive experience invites audiences into an Afro-whimsical dreamscape devoted to celebrating luxury, leisure, and joy for Black women.A Whirlwind Season of Black Woman Visibility + ImpactMoma’s newest chapter follows an extraordinary year of visibility and cultural resonance:Fall 2024: Her biopic-style solo exhibition WUNDERLAND NOIR excited art enthusiasts and avid collectors at Buckhead Art & Company in Atlanta, with force.February 2025: Moma was featured at The Harlem Fine Arts Show 17 at The Glasshouse NYC during Black History Month. Presented by Touch | The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, the showcase, curated in partnership with GRAPHITE HOUSE—amplified contemporary Black artistry.March 2025: She joined Boost Mobile’s Women’s History Month Campaign, highlighting Black women artists and laborers whose creative practices intersect with cultural legacy and resistance.Spring 2025: Her sculptural work “ Melanin Machina ” was selected for The Stories of Us , an international exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, celebrating artists of African descent. The Essence feature titled "Our Stories Are Our Salvation" captures the spirit of the exhibit and Moma’s powerful contribution to global storytelling.Opening Night Event:WUNDERLAND NOIR: Restorative RespiteSaturday, May 10, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMSeptember Gray Art Gallery480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave | Suite 160 | Atlanta, GA 30312Admission is free | Valet parking availableGuests will enjoy:The debut of Moma’s Limited Edition Plate SetAn evening of collage, culture, and curated communityThought-provoking visuals rooted in rest, beauty, and liberationAbout the ArtistMarryam Moma is a Tanzanian-Nigerian analog collage artist based in Atlanta. Her work explores themes of identity, ancestry, liberation, and feminine joy through intricate hand-cut paper techniques. With features in national campaigns and global exhibitions, she continues to shift visual narratives and champion the creative presence of Black women.

WUNDERLAND NOIR BTS DOCUMENTARY BY ZURI STANBACK

