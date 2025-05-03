How the TransFi-Circle Partnership Is Unlocking New Use Cases for USDC

/EIN News/ -- NEW DELHI, India, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s global business environment, managing cross-border payments is often riddled with delays, high fees, and complex regulatory hurdles. Traditional banking systems, especially in emerging markets, often struggle to support fast-growing businesses due to inefficiencies. TransFi , in partnership with Circle, is transforming this landscape by integrating USDC, Circle Mint, and Circle Custodial Wallets into its platform, offering businesses a streamlined way to handle payments, improve treasury management, and execute large-scale payouts efficiently and compliantly.

Simplifying Treasury Management for Global Teams

Managing treasury across borders is one of the most challenging aspects of running a global business. Multiple currencies, long settlement times, and the volatility of traditional currencies can make funds management cumbersome. With Circle Mint, businesses now have instant access to USDC liquidity, making global treasury management more straightforward. TransFi leverages Circle Mint’s ability to mint and redeem USDC on demand, allowing businesses to transfer funds in real-time, without waiting for traditional banking processes. This real-time liquidity enhances operational efficiency and helps mitigate currency volatility risks, as businesses can hold stablecoins instead of relying on fluctuating local currencies. Circle Custodial Wallets further enhance this by providing businesses secure storage and full compliance, ensuring visibility and control over their funds.

Enabling Mass Payouts in a Compliant Manner

Executing mass payouts—whether for vendors, employees, or contractors—can be complex and costly. TransFi’s integration with Circle Mint and Circle Custodial Wallets enables businesses to execute payouts quickly, securely, and compliantly. By using Circle’s infrastructure, businesses can make instant payouts in USDC and convert funds to over 40 local currencies when necessary. Circle Custodial Wallets ensure compliance with KYC and AML regulations, providing businesses with full transaction visibility and audit trails. Whether paying a global workforce or settling international invoices, TransFi ensures that each transaction is transparent, secure, and compliant, allowing businesses to manage payouts seamlessly across borders.

Supporting iGaming Flows

The iGaming industry demands fast and secure payment solutions due to high transaction volumes and the need for real-time payouts. Traditional payment methods often cause delays and incur high fees, leading to frustration for both operators and players. The TransFi-Circle partnership is revolutionizing iGaming payments by enabling wallet top-ups and instant payouts using USDC. Players can fund their accounts instantly through USDC, while iGaming operators benefit from quicker settlement times and lower transaction costs. Circle’s infrastructure ensures these transactions remain secure and stable, with USDC providing a dollar-pegged, transparent, and frictionless alternative to volatile local currencies. Circle Custodial Wallets simplify the management of funds for iGaming platforms, ensuring compliance and reducing the complexity of handling multiple currencies, offering a smooth experience for all users.

A Transformative Partnership for the Future of Payments

The TransFi-Circle partnership is more than just about simplifying payments—it’s about redefining the way businesses manage cross-border transactions. With Circle Mint, Circle Custodial Wallets, and USDC, businesses can streamline treasury management, execute mass payouts, and handle payments in industries like iGaming, all within a secure, compliant, and efficient ecosystem. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in global payments, where businesses can operate faster, reduce costs, and eliminate traditional barriers. By embracing Circle’s infrastructure, TransFi is enabling businesses to scale globally, securely, and seamlessly, without the limitations of outdated financial systems.

Media Contact:

Company Name: TransFi

Contact Person Name: Farhan Ahmed

Email ID: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.transfi.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377c025b-57fd-46e9-861d-cbd276cf774d

