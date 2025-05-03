Traffic Alert- SB 91 at MM 83.4 in the Thetford Area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Southbound I-91 in the area of MM 83.4 is blocked due to a major traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.