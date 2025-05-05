Future Leaders Take the Stage as the Wilson Academy Students Host the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

2025 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

We are honored to collaborate with students from Wilson Academy; their involvement signifies the emerging leaders within the Black community” — Lana Reid

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards, presented by Conversations in Color , is excited to announce that students from Wilson Academy will serve as the hosts and announcers for this year’s awards ceremony. This collaboration showcases the voices of a Black-owned, accredited private institution offering K-12 college preparatory education in Conyers, Georgia, catering to the entire Metro Atlanta region.The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards honors creativity and expression within Black communities across seven unique categories. These include HBCU & BSU Conversations, Black-Owned Shout Outs, Our Future—Gen Z Convos, Community Issues, Generational Wealth & Health, It’s Good To Be Black—Loving the Culture, and the Gumbo Pot category, which embraces a variety of important topics not covered elsewhere."We are honored to collaborate with students from Wilson Academy; their involvement signifies the emerging leaders within the Black community," stated Lana Reid, Founder and President of Conversations in Color. "Their participation weaves together the various voices of our communities while also motivating future generations of Black leaders and storytellers."This year's awards ceremony will be held online, inviting viewers from across the country to celebrate the excellence of the Black community. Submissions for the awards open on May 1 and close on May 30, 2025. Winners will be announced during the broadcast on Juneteenth, June 19, 2025—a day that holds deep significance and a celebration of freedom and progress.About Conversations in Color:Conversations in Color is dedicated to providing uplifting and community-building spaces of dialogue for the Black community. The organization strives to create platforms that inspire change and highlight Black voices across the nation.About the Wilson Academy:Located in Conyers, Georgia, Wilson Academy is a Black-owned, accredited private school that provides a college preparatory education for grades K-12. The school prioritizes academic excellence and adopts a holistic approach to develop high-performing students who can engage in critical thinking and thrive in their fields, both nationally and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.