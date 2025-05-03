MPD Seeking Information in Ty’ah Settles Homicide Case

The Metropolitan Police Department is appealing for information from the public that can assist the investigation into the killing of 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles, which occurred one year ago today.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, a 3-year-old female was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and EMS rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Ty’ah Settles was seated in the rear of a vehicle that was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

“This case weighs heavily on all of us at the Metropolitan Police Department and we continue to grieve with Ty’ah’s family,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “We know someone in the community has information that can help our detectives deliver justice. We need anyone with that information to come forward immediately.”

Over the last year, this case has been investigated by detectives from MPD’s major case squad.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in this case. That reward is made up of $25,000 from the Metropolitan Police Department, $10,000 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and $15,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24066669

###