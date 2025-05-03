Let’s talk about Veteran suicide prevention

When you’re overwhelmed or struggling, it may seem like you’re stuck in the dark. Reaching out for support can make a big difference. It’s like flipping on a light switch. It may not solve everything right away, but it can help you see a path forward.

So how do you ask for help when you need it? And if you’re worried about a Veteran in your life, how can you shine some light for them?

Immediate crisis support

The first thing I suggest for Veterans, whether you’re currently facing a crisis or not, is saving the Veterans Crisis Line number—Dial 988 then Press 1—in your phone. That way you have it when you need it.

The Veterans Crisis Line is the quickest way to reach people who understand what you’re going through. Responders are ready to listen day or night, no matter what, and they can help you access the resources and services you need.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

If you’ve done anything to harm yourself or need immediate support to prevent a suicide attempt, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency provider without delay. Cost should never be a concern at these critical moments, and the emergent suicide care benefit under the COMPACT Act has you covered. Whether at VA or non-VA facilities, enrolled in VA health care or not, VA will provide, pay for or reimburse eligible individuals for expenses related to this lifesaving care, including:

Transportation to the emergency department.

Up to 30 days of inpatient care.

Up to 90 days of outpatient care.

Coverage of all related prescriptions.

Referrals for additional services tailored to your individual needs.

During a crisis, time is critical. Be prepared by knowing the name and location of your closest emergency department before a crisis occurs.

Supporting a Veteran in a suicide crisis

Supporting a Veteran doesn’t require special academic degrees, certifications or experience in the health care field. You know the Veterans in your life best, so you may be the first one to notice something is wrong and can help them stop a crisis before it starts. Your connection and concern can provide hope, and to a Veteran in crisis, even a small amount of hope can be lifesaving.

VA S.A.V.E. Training is a free, short, online course that gives you basic skills to support a Veteran in crisis. The acronym S.A.V.E. provides a helpful way to remember the step-by-step instructions in the course:

S: Know the signs that indicate a Veteran might be thinking about suicide.

A: Ask the most important question of all— “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

V: Validate the Veteran’s experience.

E: Encourage treatment and expedite getting help.

Take the VA S.A.V.E. Training.

Another way you can help a Veteran is by simply having a conversation. Once again, you don’t need any specialized experience or skills, you just need to be open to letting the Veteran speak and, when they do, truly listen.

VA’s Crisis Conversation Handout offers sample conversation starters and helpful tips to keep in mind when talking to a Veteran, including:

Make supportive and encouraging comments, don’t ask invasive personal questions.

Don’t inject judgment or emotion in the conversation. Stay calm.

Listen more than you speak—don’t dominate the conversation.

Being a compassionate and attentive listener can make a significant difference in a Veteran’s life.

Embrace hope

I often find myself hearing lyrics that resonate with our work and this one from a great band reminds me that we all play a role in preventing Veteran suicide: “You are the hope that leads me out of the dark.”

Suicide is preventable. Everyone has the power to be the light and make a difference to someone facing suicide.