St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4003871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 1, 2025, at 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS.

 

ACCUSED: Jeremi Larabee

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2025, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a threatening call in the Town of Bradford, Vermont. While speaking with the complainant, Troopers were notified that the person of interest, Jeremi Larabee (33) of Corinth, VT had already fled the scene. Troopers received another call on May 2, 2025 at approximately 0239 hours, that Larabee had returned to the scene and was causing a disturbance. Troopers responded to the scene but were unable to locate Larabee. Upon further investigation it was revealed that Larabee had committed the crimes of Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS. Larabee was later located on May 2, 2025 at approximately 1925 hours and was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/4/2025 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Not Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

