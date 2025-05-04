St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS.
CASE#: 25A4003871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 1, 2025, at 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS.
ACCUSED: Jeremi Larabee
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2025, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a threatening call in the Town of Bradford, Vermont. While speaking with the complainant, Troopers were notified that the person of interest, Jeremi Larabee (33) of Corinth, VT had already fled the scene. Troopers received another call on May 2, 2025 at approximately 0239 hours, that Larabee had returned to the scene and was causing a disturbance. Troopers responded to the scene but were unable to locate Larabee. Upon further investigation it was revealed that Larabee had committed the crimes of Criminal Threatening (x2), Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal DLS. Larabee was later located on May 2, 2025 at approximately 1925 hours and was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/4/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
