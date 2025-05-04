Global Immigration Partners PLLC Analyses Major U.S. Immigration Shifts in 2025

Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center E2 Visa to Green Card

Developments in immigration shifts have profound implications for individuals, families, and businesses navigating the U.S. immigration system.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a leading immigration law firm, is closely monitoring and analysing the significant changes in U.S. immigration policy enacted during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term. These developments have profound implications for individuals, families, and businesses navigating the U.S. immigration system.

Key Policy Changes:

• Executive Orders on Immigration Enforcement: President Trump signed Executive Order 14159, titled "Protecting The American People Against Invasion," which expands expedited removal procedures, denies federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions, and increases penalties for undocumented immigrants.

• Birthright Citizenship Restrictions: Executive Order 14160 aims to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, ending birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas.

• Legislative Actions: The Laken Riley Act mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with certain crimes and allows states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for enforcement failures.

• Sanctuary Cities Crackdown: The administration has taken steps to penalise sanctuary jurisdictions, including threats to withhold federal funding and legal actions against non-compliant local officials.

• Visa Policy Changes: There has been a notable increase in visa revocations and terminations, particularly affecting international students and temporary workers, leading to heightened uncertainty within these communities.

• https://globalimmigration.com/contact/

Impact on Immigrants and Communities:

These policy shifts have led to increased deportations, family separations, and legal challenges. Notably, cases like that of Yorely Bernal, a Venezuelan immigrant deported without her child, highlight the human toll of these enforcement actions.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC's Response:

In light of these developments, Global Immigration Partners PLLC is committed to providing up-to-date legal guidance and support to those affected. The firm is offering consultations to assess individual cases and determine the best course of action under the new policies.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC:

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm dedicated to assisting clients with a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, employment visas, asylum applications, and deportation defence. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration law.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://globalimmigration.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.