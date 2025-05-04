Government commemorates World Press Freedom Day

Government joins the international community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day (3 May 2025), a day that reaffirms the importance of a free and independent media in strengthening democracy. World Press Freedom Day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom around the world, defend the media from attacks on its independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives or faced threats in the line of duty.

South Africa remains committed to upholding media freedom as guaranteed in Section 16 of the Constitution. Our democracy has been enriched by a vibrant and diverse media landscape that plays a vital role in promoting transparency, advancing public discourse, and holding those in power to account. As the world marks this important day, Government also recognises the challenges faced by journalists globally, including censorship, harassment and violence. Government condemns all forms of intimidation and attacks against the media and calls for greater protection of journalists everywhere.

On this World Press Freedom Day, Government emphasises that press freedom is not solely a media concern, but a vital democratic principle that serves and benefits all members of society. Let us all work together to create an environment where journalists can work freely and safely, and where ethical, fact-based journalism continues to thrive!

