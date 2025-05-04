NYO3, Global Leader in Krill Oil, Launches in Hong Kong’s Mannings to expand its Asia-Pacific health market reach

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, May 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYO3, premium Norwegian nutritional brand, debuts in 100+ Mannings stores– Hong Kong’s most influential health & beauty Chain. This partnership cements NYO3’s bond with Hong Kong’s leading health & beauty Chain Mannings, paving the way for deeper commercial synergies.





Nordic Excellence Meets Asian Ambition: NYO3’s Hong Kong Launch Anchors Asia-Pacific Strategy

Hong Kong’s dual role as China’s financial conduit and international free port underpins its global ranking and New Maritime Silk Road significance. For NYO3, the Mannings launch executes a calculated first move in its APAC playbook.

With over 300 stores across Hong Kong’s commercial and residential districts, Mannings has built unparalleled consumer trust through 50+ years of stringent product curation and premium service. As Hong Kong’s largest integrated pharmacy chain, its selection of NYO3—the exclusive Nordic nutraceutical brand in its portfolio—signals resounding endorsement of the brand’s quality and market potential. “Mannings is proud to introduce NYO3’s clinically validated Nordic wellness solutions to Hong Kong consumers,” said the company spokesperson. “This partnership not only elevates our premium health offerings but also bridges Scandinavian health innovation with Asian wellness needs. We anticipate deepening collaboration to deliver more sophisticated nutritional choices.”

As the global leader in krill oil, NYO3 adheres to its “ From Norway, Pure and Simple” brand philosophy with uncompromising quality commitment, having achieved zero-defect certification from ORIVO for five consecutive years and earned Euromonitor International’s “2023 Global Leading Krill Oil Brand by Sales” market position certification, demonstrating dual leadership in both industry standards and market performance. The flagship product for this market entry - NYO3 Amundsen Krill Oil - delivers over 90% absorption rate through proprietary phospholipid delivery technology and has been awarded prestigious accolades including the Monde Selection Gold Medal. With dual certifications from IKOS and ORIVO, plus Eurofins testing verification confirming absence of any substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), it perfectly combines safety with efficacy. NYO3’s relentless pursuit of ingredient safety and health value has set the global benchmark for quality and safety in the nutraceutical industry.

From Norway to the World: Steadfast Commitment, Nordic Nutrition Empowering Global Wellness

NYO3 embarked from Norway with a steadfast commitment to the global health nutrition market. From its debut at Europe’s Vitafoods exhibition to its strategic expansion across Southeast Asia, the brand has accelerated its international presence. In September last year, NYO3 marked its Southeast Asian market entry through Vitafoods Asia in Thailand, introducing over 40 flagship products and steadily advancing its Asia-Pacific regional strategy. Now establishing its Hong Kong presence, NYO3 has formed a powerhouse partnership with leading health & pharmacy chain Mannings. Leveraging Hong Kong’s status as an Asia-Pacific trade hub, the collaboration accelerates the brand’s globalization. NYO3 has established its presence in over 200 health and beauty retail stores across Hong Kong and Macau, and expanded to 21 countries and regions worldwide, building a global nutrition and wellness footprint that covers Europe, Asia-Pacific and multiple regions, consistently delivering the pure health benefits of Nordic wellness to consumers around the world.

The acceleration of this globalization process is underpinned by the booming health consumption market in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed explosive growth in health consumption demand, particularly with high-net-worth individuals showing sustained increasing interest in premium nutritional products. With its global vision and capabilities, NYO3 has been deeply exploring genuine consumer needs while continuously strengthening innovation investment and new product development to reinforce its strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific market. Norwegian Commercial Counsellor to China, Henning, remarked: “NYO3 not only exemplifies the internationalization of Norwegian enterprises but also represents Norway’s corporate philosophy of sustainable development. We look forward to NYO3 bringing authentic Norwegian nutrition to people worldwide.”

Against the backdrop of deepening global economic and trade cooperation, NYO3 is leveraging Hong Kong’s strategic position as an international business hub to accelerate its market expansion through a dual approach: e-commerce breakthroughs online and physical store presence offline. This advancement powerfully drives the company’s twin-engine strategy of “Nordic Innovation + Global Deployment.”

Committed to green and sustainable development at its core, NYO3 promotes the Nordic health philosophy of “eco-friendly, science-backed, and safety-guaranteed” wellness. Through these efforts, the brand enables global consumers to understand, embrace, and ultimately cherish Norwegian health solutions, empowering worldwide wellness enhancement with authentic Nordic nutrition.

