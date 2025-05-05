Blue Sky Scrubs Honors Nurses Week with 20% Off All Products and a Commitment to Giving Back

Blue Sky Scrubs

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Nurses Week, Blue Sky Scrubs, the Austin-based designer medical apparel brand, is proud to announce a special promotion honoring nurses and healthcare professionals everywhere. From May 6–12, all customers will receive 20% off all Blue Sky Scrubs products—no exclusions, no minimum purchase required. This exclusive offer is a heartfelt thank you to the medical heroes who work tirelessly to keep communities safe, healthy, and cared for.

For over 20 years, Blue Sky Scrubs has designed, manufactured, and distributed luxury medical clothing, including handcrafted scrub caps and scrubs, from its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Known for blending style with functionality, the company is deeply rooted in service and gratitude, especially when it comes to recognizing nurses—the backbone of healthcare.

“National Nurses Week is more than a calendar event—it’s a chance to truly honor the people who show up every day with compassion, strength, and selflessness,” said Shelby Marquardt, founder and chief designer of Blue Sky Scrubs. “Our mission has always been to support healthcare professionals, not just with the best-fitting scrubs, but with meaningful gestures that show we care.”

A Week of Style, Savings, and Support

During Nurses Week, Blue Sky Scrubs is rolling out a sitewide 20% discount, valid on all products—including their best-selling scrub caps, performance stretch scrubs, lab coats, loungewear, and accessories. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout on the company’s website, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for busy healthcare workers who deserve a wardrobe refresh.

“Our scrubs are built for long shifts and tough days,” added Marquardt. “But just as importantly, they’re designed to make nurses feel confident, stylish, and valued—because they are.”

Giving Back to Healthcare Communities

In keeping with its legacy of social responsibility, Blue Sky Scrubs is also using Nurses Week as a platform to give back to communities in need. As part of the celebration, the company has pledged to donate scrubs and caps to nonprofit medical missions, nursing school programs, and community clinics across the U.S. and abroad.

Earlier this year, Blue Sky Scrubs supported multiple humanitarian trips to underserved regions by donating apparel to nurses and doctors serving on the front lines in countries such as Honduras, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic. Now, during Nurses Week, the company is expanding its reach by identifying new partners to help equip and uplift even more healthcare workers.

“Every nurse deserves to feel appreciated, no matter where they serve,” said Marquardt. “By outfitting mission teams and educational programs, we hope to spread a message of unity, generosity, and global compassion.”

Healthcare organizations and individuals interested in nominating a clinic or nursing program for donations can do so directly on the Blue Sky Scrubs website. The company will be spotlighting select stories throughout Nurses Week on its social media channels to share the impact these caregivers make.

A History of Heart

Since its founding, Blue Sky Scrubs has always stood for more than clothing. The company was created by Marquardt, a former anesthesiology resident, who couldn’t find scrub caps that combined professionalism with personal style. What began as a side project quickly grew into a national brand—one that now serves hospitals, clinics, and individual healthcare providers across the country and around the globe.

In addition to premium products, Blue Sky Scrubs is known for its commitment to craftsmanship—with each item being handmade using top-quality fabrics, durable stitching, and fashion-forward design. The company is also committed to sustainability, reducing textile waste in manufacturing and using recyclable packaging whenever possible.

“Being a healthcare professional means making sacrifices daily,” Marquardt added. “At Blue Sky, we want to be a part of lifting those professionals up—not just during Nurses Week, but every day of the year.”

Join the Celebration

To participate in the 20% Nurses Week discount, customers simply need to shop at www.blueskyscrubs.com between May 6–12, 2025. No code is necessary—the discount will be applied automatically at checkout. The promotion is open to all customers, whether purchasing for themselves, coworkers, or loved ones in healthcare.

Throughout the week, Blue Sky Scrubs will also be highlighting nurses' stories and hosting giveaways on Instagram and TikTok. Followers are encouraged to tag their favorite nurse or post a video describing how a nurse has made a difference in their life, using the hashtag #ThankYouNurses. Select participants will win free scrub caps or gift cards as part of the celebration.

Blue Sky Scrubs is a luxury medical apparel company based in Austin, Texas. For more than two decades, the company has designed and handcrafted high-quality scrubs, scrub caps, lab coats, and accessories for medical professionals across the U.S. and abroad. With a mission to combine comfort, performance, and style, Blue Sky Scrubs has become a trusted name in the healthcare industry. Every item is handmade with care, designed to last, and created to support the heroes who wear them.

