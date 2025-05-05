Hartzell Propeller’s Carbon Fiber Pathfinder Now Approved for Aviat Husky

Flight testing demonstrated significant performance improvements with the Pathfinder-equipped Husky.” — Jon Stoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace company and global leader in advanced propeller technology, has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its Pathfinder 3-blade carbon fiber propeller for Aviat Husky aircraft. It is available as a Top Prop STC upgrade for existing aircraft, and is also available as an STC option on new production aircraft through Aviat.The 80-inch diameter Pathfinder replaces existing 2-blade composite, aluminum, and wood propellers on Aviat Husky models A-1, A-1A, A-1B, A-1C-180, and A-1C-200. It is approved for aircraft powered by Lycoming O-360-C1G (180 HP) and IO-360-A1D6 (200 HP) piston engines."Flight testing demonstrated significant performance improvements with the Pathfinder-equipped Husky," said Jon Stoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hartzell Propeller. "Compared to the baseline Type Certificated 2-blade Hartzell propeller, the 3-blade Pathfinder delivered a 15% shorter takeoff roll and a 20% increase in climb rate. Additionally, it meets noise limits without RPM restrictions and provides the same or better cruise performance."Weighing just 46 pounds, the Pathfinder propeller and spinner offer smoother idling, high durability, and the lowest life cycle cost, with a 2,400-hour / 6-year TBO. The propeller allows continuous operation at full power (2,700 RPM) and is approved for use at all gross weights.﻿About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com . Through Hartzell's Top Prop propeller conversion program, Hartzell Propeller is providing a way for pilots to significantly improve the performance of their aircraft.About Signia AerospaceSignia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com

