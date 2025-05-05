Report Suggests Cyber Attacks Up 67% Over Previous Year

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber attacks keep getting more frequent and a lot more sophisticated, with an industry report showing a 67% increase just over the past year. Because of this rise, organizations are facing bigger risks, both operational and financial. To meet the challenge, new enterprise cybersecurity solutions are constantly being innovated, specifically built to help businesses deal with today’s increasingly complicated threats.These solutions offer stronger threat prevention and detection, real-time visibility across digital assets, and automated response actions that can stop attacks before they spread. Using both AI and also machine learning, new cybersecurity tactics help protect critical information and IT infrastructure from both advanced persistent threats and more opportunistic attacks. The design of these services is pretty flexible too, which means that businesses, whether they are new startups or even well-established large enterprises, can set up new security controls that fit their specific needs and any compliance requirements they’re working with.There’s definitely a clear understanding that small and medium-sized businesses often get hit hardest by cyber attacks. This can sometimes be because they don't have the same level of security resources as larger companies. These new cybersecurity solutions open the door for SMEs to get access to the same level of protection bigger firms have. Putting these systems in place helps smaller businesses take a more proactive stance, protect their operations, and build up the resilience they need to stay strong even as threats keep shifting.With cyber threats now so closely tied to business risk, investing in strong, adaptable enterprise cybersecurity has become critical for keeping operations running and maintaining customer trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.