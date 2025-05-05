Robert U. Montgomery's 'Wolfchild' is The Story the Wild Has Been Waiting to Tell - Passion Project to Modern Myth

Robert U. Montgomery

How a 30-Year Connection with Wolves Sparked a Timely Tale of Survival, Spirit, and the Wild.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert U. Montgomery’s unforgettable new novel, Wolfchild, is a haunting and heart-thumping follow-up to They're Back!: Sometimes You Should Be Afraid of the Dark. This 2025 novel is making waves as a must-read story of the year. In a literary season dominated by true crime, dystopian futures, and fractured families, a story about wolves, wilderness, and one girl's fight for truth captures the hearts of young and old readers.

“Wolves were once a vital part of our nation’s wilderness, but ignorance and fear nearly wiped them from the American landscape. Though they’ve made a fragile comeback, they still occupy just a fraction of their historic range. Through Wolfchild, I wanted to give these misunderstood animals a voice, and help readers see them for what they truly are: intelligent, social, and essential to the balance of nature,” exclaims Montgomery.

According to the World Population Review, wolves were once widespread across the United States. However, their numbers declined drastically due to extensive hunting and habitat destruction. Gray wolves were added to the endangered species list in 1974, but thanks to decades of conservation efforts, they are no longer classified as endangered. Despite this progress, wolves now inhabit only about 10% of their historical range.

With echoes of Where the Crawdads Sing, The Revenant, and The North Water, Wolfchild blends naturalist fiction, survival suspense, and a touch of Native American mysticism to tell the unforgettable story of 12-year-old P.J. Conners. The book may be classified as Young Adult, but its universal themes of loss, courage, and redemption resonate well beyond age categories.

“I was on a photo shoot when I came face to face with a white wolf,” Montgomery recalls. “That moment never left me. I started reading everything I could find about wolves, their intelligence, loyalty, and how they've been misunderstood and persecuted for centuries.”

Reading Wolfchild is more than just an adventure; it is a powerful reminder of humanity’s deep, often forgotten connection to the natural world. Wolfchild helps readers reconnect with the importance of nature and the need to protect it. Through the story of a young girl and her bond with wolves, the novel rekindles a sense of wonder, responsibility, and understanding of the delicate balance of life shared with the natural world.

About Robert U. Montgomery

Robert U. Montgomery is the author of 15 books, a seasoned writer, editor, photographer, and former English teacher and magazine editor. He has written articles, essays, and short stories for dozens of publications, focusing on nature, natural resources, outdoor recreation, fishing, travel, and environmental issues. His recent works include They’re Back!, a wolf-centered thriller; My Neighbor Was a Serial Killer, a memoir about his encounters with Ted Bundy; Heartfelt, a reflection on his early years as a teacher; Nourishing the Soul, a tribute to Meals on Wheels; and Big Sam and the Big O, a celebration of legendary Florida fishing guide Sam Griffin. He also wrote several illustrated children’s books, including Cindy Sue and the Lunker Club and the “Who Let the...Out?” series, which encourage young readers to explore nature through fun and educational mysteries. He is also the founder of Howler Books, an independent publishing imprint dedicated to stories that inspire wonder and respect for the natural world.

