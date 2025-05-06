WastAway Wins U.S. Patent for its Hydrolyzer Infeed

Waste-to-fuel Innovator Now Has Some 27 U.S. & International Patents

In the last two weeks, we have been awarded patents for our entire waste-to-fuel process and our hydrolyzer infeed technologies, enhancing our leading-edge vision and position in the marketplace.” — Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WastAway – a leading green tech innovator that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to sustainable fuel – has won a U.S. patent for its hydrolyzer infeed,bringing the total number of U.S. and international patents to 27.The new hydrolyzer infeed patent – announced at the WasteExpo conference – covers WastAway’s continuous feed device that injects pre-processed MSW into high-pressure hydrolyzers called CellulatorsTM. These technologies are key innovations that transform MSW into clean, negative carbon footprint biofuels and other sustainable products that make the world a better place – in about 30 minutes, achieving 85% landfill diversion.Last week, WastAway was awarded a U.S. patent for its entire waste-to-fuel process, that covers the company’s full technology suite.“In the last two weeks, we have been awarded patents for our entire waste-to-fuel process and our hydrolyzer infeed technologies, enhancing our leading-edge vision and position in the marketplace,” said Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway. “We are thrilled to make this announcement at the world’s largest municipal solid waste conference.”WastAway is a major exhibitor at WasteExpo in Las Vegas (visit us in booth #814), and has boosted its brand and revved its marketing and sales engine at the world’s top waste recycling and biogas conferences this spring. Last week, company executives attended Biogas Americas, the largest biogas and RNG conference and trade show, and was an exhibitor and presenter at the Southeast Recycling Conference in Destin, Fla. and the International Biomass Conference and Expo in Atlanta. WastAway executives also attended the SWANA Annual Western Regional Symposium in Yosemite, California.WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Construction on two major waste-to-fuel plants is in the planning stages. One in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, that will divert 85% of the city’s trash from the Middle Point Landfill in an industrial area of the city’s south side. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 85% of the waste processed into renewable fuel and other beneficial products. These plants will cost an estimated $210 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to biofuels, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.wastaway.com or use this link to an informational brochure: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/673267/

