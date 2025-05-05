Exploring the Growth of Tablets and Capsules Packaging: A USD 9.0 Billion Opportunity by 2035 | Says FMI

Tablets And Capsules Packaging Market

Spain's pharmaceutical market thrives with strong EU exports. Robust packaging, like tamper-evident bottles, ensures safety and prolongs product shelf life.

Rising demand for safe, tamper-evident pharma packaging is boosting the tablets and capsules packaging market. Innovation and compliance are driving this growth” — - Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tablets and capsules packaging market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. The market size, estimated to be worth 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025, is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% during the forecast period.With the pharmaceutical industry’s increasing demand for effective packaging solutions, this market is set to experience rapid transformations driven by innovation, regulatory compliance, and evolving consumer needs.Pharmaceutical products, particularly tablets and capsules, require protective packaging to maintain their efficacy, safety, and stability. These packaging solutions play a crucial role in preventing contamination, moisture absorption, and exposure to light, all of which can compromise the integrity of the medications.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰Pharmaceutical companies rely on a variety of packaging materials, including blister packs, bottles, pouches, strip packs, and aluminum foils, to ensure the safe distribution and storage of their products.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠Pharmaceutical packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring drug safety, efficacy, and shelf life. Tablets and capsules require packaging that protects them from moisture, oxygen, UV exposure, and physical damage. Advanced blister packs, bottles, and strip packaging have become standard in the industry.However, growing concerns about environmental sustainability are pushing manufacturers toward biodegradable, recyclable, and sustainable materials. Innovations such as bioplastic-based blister packs and recyclable aluminum foils are emerging to reduce the environmental footprint of pharmaceutical packaging.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬: 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global tablet and capsule packaging market grew at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2024.• Market value reached USD 5.1 billion in 2024.• The USA is expected to lead North America with a projected CAGR of 3.4% through 2035.• Germany is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.9% in Europe by 2035.• Blister packs are estimated to account for 45.8% of the market share by 2035.• Plastic is projected to dominate the market, holding a 43.6% share by the end of 2035.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 – 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: The growing global healthcare needs, coupled with an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are driving the demand for pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. This, in turn, boosts the demand for effective packaging solutions.• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Innovations in packaging materials, such as child-resistant, tamper-evident, and eco-friendly packaging, are enhancing the safety, convenience, and sustainability of tablet and capsule packaging, attracting more consumers and manufacturers.• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: Stringent regulatory standards for drug packaging, including labeling, safety features, and product integrity, are pushing the demand for advanced packaging solutions. Compliance with these standards ensures better product protection and consumer safety.• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬: The growth of online pharmacies and e-commerce platforms for pharmaceutical products has led to an increased focus on durable and secure packaging that ensures product safety during shipping and handling, expanding market growth.• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: The growing preference for easy-to-use, portable, and travel-friendly tablet and capsule packaging, including blister packs and bottles with user-friendly designs, is driving packaging innovation and growth in the market.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key participants in the tablet and capsule packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In December 2024, Gerresheimer acquired Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group, having a portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems• In November 2024, Winpak Ltd. entered into an agreement with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, a business unit of NOVA Chemicals, to procure post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the brand name SYNDIGO™.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬—𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭!𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Gerresheimer AG• Klockner Pentaplast Group• Amcor plc• Berry Global Group, Inc.• Constantia Flexibles GmbH• Tekni-Plex, Inc.• Sonoco Products Company• Uflex Limited• Huhtamaki Oyj• Catalent, Inc• Winpak, Ltd.• Caprihans India Limited.• Origin Pharma Packaging.• Star Plast Industries Private Limited.𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of packaging type, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is divided into blister packs, strip packs, bottles, sachets, stick packs and others. Blister packs further include single-unit blister packs and multi-unit blister packs. Bottles include glass bottles and plastic bottles.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:In terms of material, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is segmented into plastic, glass, aluminum foil, paper & paperboard and others.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of product type, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is segmented into immediate-release tablets/capsules, controlled-release tablets/capsules, effervescent tablets and enteric-coated tablets.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:End users of tablet and capsule packaging include pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, veterinary medicines and research laboratories. Pharmaceuticals includes prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered. 