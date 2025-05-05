GOALisB Hosts Exclusive Webinar with IIM Ahmedabad: Spotlight on Dubai One-Year MBA Program

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOALisB, a premier MBA admissions consulting firm successfully hosted a high-impact virtual event titled “Your MBA Questions Answered: IIM Ahmedabad Dubai MBA” on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This exclusive session featured official representatives from IIM Ahmedabad and offered aspirants a deep dive into the institute’s globally ranked One-Year MBA now offered at its Dubai campus. This is a program similar to the IIMA PGPX offered in India.The event attracted experienced professionals, career switchers, and ambitious mid-career leaders from across the UAE, India, and wider Asia. With IIMA ranked 31st in the Global MBA Rankings 2025, the session explored how this globally respected MBA can enable transformative career shifts through world-class faculty, case-based pedagogy, and the strategic location of Dubai.Key topics covered during the webinar included:The rationale and vision behind IIMA’s Dubai CampusCurriculum structure and faculty-led immersive learningAdmissions requirements and ideal applicant profileCareer outcomes and leadership acceleration opportunitiesThe event also featured a live Q&A, where attendees received direct insights on how to position their profile for this elite program.This initiative is part of GOALisB’s broader mission to connect globally recognized MBA programs with top-tier talent in the region. As an established MBA admission consultant with a presence as MBA admission consultant in Dubai , GOALisB offers personalized guidance to help applicants maximize their chances of admission to top global and Indian business schools.

