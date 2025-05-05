FUE + PRP at Alvi Armani Beverly Hills Before and After Using PRP Case Study Using PRP

AlviArmani Patients Seeing Faster Results with PRP-Enhanced Hair Restoration Procedures

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlviArmani , a global leader in advanced hair restoration, is pleased to share promising outcomes observed in patients undergoing our lab-enhanced Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment in combination with hair transplant procedures.Offered exclusively at AlviArmani Clinics, our R&D-enhanced PRP therapy has been integrated into hair restoration treatments for several years. The advanced protocol involves drawing a patient’s blood during their procedure, isolating red blood platelets, and enriching them with proteins and growth factors, including VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) and PDGF (Platelet-Derived Growth Factor). These biological agents have been scientifically linked to stimulating follicular activity, enhancing the strength of miniaturized hairs, and accelerating healing.Patients receiving the combined PRP and hair restoration treatment have consistently experienced:*Significantly faster post-operative healing*Reduced shedding of transplanted grafts*Higher graft survival and retention rates*Quicker and more noticeable regrowth“Our goal at AlviArmani has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in hair restoration,” said Dr. Barton, Chief Medical Officer of AlviArmani Dr. Barton has found that patients who have PRP with their FUE procedure not only see a better final result, but also experience faster healing post op and faster result from earlier growth. The faster recovery due to the PRP allows you to return to the gym faster after your procedure, return to your normal showering routine quicker post op, and allows patients to return to work sooner after their hair restoration.The patient's documented in this study underwent an FUE procedure combined with PRP injection therapy. The after photos shown are just 4- 5 months post-op. Our findings are that patients who receive PRP therapy alongside FUE typically experience faster healing, less post-operative shedding, and more vigorous early hair growth."Our experience shows that patients who combine PRP with their FUE procedure not only achieve better graft yield, but also benefit from quicker recovery and earlier hair growth. The follicles exit the resting phase sooner, leading to faster visible results", Dr. Barton, Chief Medical Officer of AlviArmani.AlviArmani has long been known not just for their stunning hair restoration results, but for paving the way to medical advancements in the hair restoration field.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.alviarmani.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.