Dr. Jacob Buinewicz Achieves Double Board Certification

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Dr. Jacob Buinewicz is proud to announce that he has achieved a second board certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Buinewicz—who offers medication management and psychotherapy in the Philadelphia area to patients in Doylestown, Newtown, and beyond—is now board certified in both psychiatry and addiction psychiatry.

Board certification is a voluntary process that doctors can choose in order to go “above and beyond” in their specialty and subspecialty by demonstrating their particular expertise. The process is both thorough and rigorous. Candidates must be licensed to practice medicine, complete a board-approved training program, and be evaluated for their ability to offer quality patient care in their specific specialty. They must then sit for and pass an examination.

Dr. Buinewicz has held board certification in psychiatry since 2022 and received his board certification in addiction psychiatry as of 2024.

Addiction psychiatry involves diagnosing and treating patients who struggle with substance abuse or certain behaviors related to addiction. Dr. Buinewicz takes a patient-centered approach in all of the care he offers, working closely with each individual to develop a treatment plan that balances therapy and medications as necessary.

To anyone considering seeking help from a psychiatrist, May is an excellent time to start. During Mental Health Awareness Month, various groups and organizations emphasize the importance of achieving and maintaining good mental health.

Dr. Buinewicz offers an online patient portal at the Buckingham Psychiatry website, through which patients can schedule consultations, as well as manage billing and payments. Various treatment strategies are listed and explored in depth.

The overall goal at Buckingham Psychiatry is to help patients achieve greater peace, clarity, productivity, and balance in life. All treatment plans are customized to the patient and begin with an initial evaluation. In addition to addiction psychiatry, Dr. Buinewicz focuses on mood and bipolar disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

For more information about Dr. Jacob Buinewicz, Buckingham Psychiatry, addiction or general psychiatry, and Mental Health Awareness month, contact Buckingham Psychiatry online or call 484-466-5560.

