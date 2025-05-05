RedSeal Wins 2025 SC Awards: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution

CTEM starts with discovery, RedSeal provides a detailed analysis of all potential attack paths from inside or outside the network.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedSeal, a leader in proactive threat exposure management, today announced it has been named the winner of the prestigious 2025 SC Awards for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution. This top honor recognizes RedSeal's proprietary technology and its commitment to helping organizations effectively reduce their attack surface and manage security risk.

The SC Awards, now in their 28th year, honor outstanding achievements by cybersecurity professionals, leaders, and organizations dedicated to safeguarding digital assets. Winners are selected by a panel of distinguished judges comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community.

"Winning the SC Award for Best CTEM Solution is a tremendous validation of our vision and the hard work of our entire team," said Greg Enriquez, CEO at RedSeal. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our innovation and leadership in this critical area of cybersecurity. This award reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with the most comprehensive model of their hybrid environments to proactively manage their threat exposure in today's complex and dynamic threat landscape."

The SC Awards celebrate the best in cybersecurity, and RedSeal has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the CTEM category. RedSeal's winning CTEM platform provides organizations with:

• Comprehensive Network Visibility: A holistic view across complex, interconnected IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments.

• Proactive Threat Intelligence: Actionable insights to identify and address real-time threats.

• Intelligent Validation and Prioritization: Patented technology to accurately determine exploitability and focus on critical risks.

• Continuous and Automated Exposure Discovery: Ongoing identification of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and segmentation violations.

• Risk-Driven Remediation Orchestration: Prioritization based on business impact and exploitability, enabling efficient and effective remediation.

"This award will further fuel our mission to enable organizations to know their hybrid network environments better than adversaries do ," added Greg. "We remain dedicated to empowering organizations to take control of their security posture and mitigate risk proactively."

RedSeal is at the forefront of addressing the critical need for continuous, context-aware security in today's high-risk, highly regulated industries. Learn more about how RedSeal supports comprehensive CTEM strategies and contact RedSeal today for a demo.



