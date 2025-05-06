Boys Hope Girls Hope New York Announces Vision of Hope Gala 2025

BlackRock’s Patrick Haskell & U.S. Marine Corp Veteran Nancy Beetstra to be Honored; Presenting Sponsors Include J.P. Morgan and the New York Giants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY), announced its premier annual event Vision of Hope celebrating leaders who embody the core values the organization instills in its scholars: education, spirituality, integrity, potential, and respect. This year’s gala will honor BlackRock Managing Director and previous chairman of BHGHNY's board, Patrick Haskell and U.S. Marine Corp veteran and community leader Nancy Beetstra. The event’s presenting sponsors include J.P. Morgan and the New York Giants.

BHGHNY makes a lasting commitment to motivated and talented youth—many of whom are navigating systemic barriers—to help break cycles of poverty. Through comprehensive academic support, mental wellness services and career preparation, BHGHNY nurtures each scholar’s full potential. Graduates emerge not only well-educated and career-ready, but as compassionate, community-minded leaders prepared to build a more just and equitable future.

“This year, we are proud to recognize Patrick Haskell with the Vision of Hope Award — a full-circle moment for someone who first joined BHGHNY as a youth volunteer. Patrick has remained deeply committed ever since, serving as a dedicated Board member and Chairman for more than 15 years. His steadfast leadership has helped guide us through challenging times and propel our mission forward,” said Christina Hall, Executive Director, BHGHNY. “We’re also excited to celebrate Nancy Beetstra as the recipient of the Ann and Wellington Mara Award, presented annually by the New York Giants founding family and chosen personally by John Mara. Nancy exemplifies the legacy of charity and civic commitment championed by the football organization — a family who also played a pivotal role in founding BHGHNY.”

“I’m honored to receive the Vision of Hope Award,” noted Haskell. “As a teenager, Father Paul Sheridan gave me the opportunity to volunteer with BHGH in Canada, where I saw firsthand how this structure and support can truly change lives. This incredible organization is more than a college prep program — it’s a network and a lifeline, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

“I’m honored to receive the Ann and Wellington Mara Award,” stated Beetstra. “In my work with veterans, I’ve seen how vital community and long-term support are to helping people thrive. It’s inspiring to see BHGHNY provide that same kind of foundation for young people.”

A highlight of the evening will be the organization’s highly anticipated Decision Day announcement, where BHGHNY seniors reveal their college choices for the fall — a powerful demonstration of the organization’s mission to open transformative pathways for youth.

2025 Vision of Hope Committee Chairs include:

-Nicola White, VP of Crypto Institutions, Robinhood and BHGHNY Board Vice Chair

-Sindy Aprigliano, BNY Mellon

-Una Neary, former Global Chief Compliance Officer, BlackRock

-Netty Tsai, Morgan Stanley

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Vision of Hope gala, please visit: https://bhghny.org/voh2025/

About Boys Hope Girls Hope New York

For more than 45 years, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) has prepared some of NYC’s most talented and resilient youth for success in college, career and life. The organization operates a residential home for male scholars and an afterschool college-prep academy for both male and female scholars, offering academic, emotional, and career-focused support. BHGHNY partners with leading organizations across varied industries to provide high school and college students with immersive internship experiences that help them make confident, informed decisions about their futures. 100% of BHGHNY scholars, collegians, and alumni are people of color, and the organization is committed to building inclusive teams and leadership that reflect the communities it serves. Looking ahead, BHGHNY is focused on scaling its impact—securing a residential home for female scholars and reaching even more of New York City’s youth. For more information, visit: https://bhghny.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.