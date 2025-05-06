ClearML Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Enhance AI Development for Microcontrollers

ClearML's three-layer AI Infrastructure solution

Seamless ClearML Integration with STMicroelectronics’ Model Zoo Empowers AI Builders to Build, Train, and Deploy Custom Models for STM32N6 Microcontrollers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearML , the leading end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced a new collaboration with STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. As an ST Authorized Partner , ClearML services are now available through STMicroelectronics’ model zoo, providing a powerful solution for building and deploying AI models on STM32N6 microcontrollers. This collaboration streamlines AI development, empowering engineers and data scientists to manage the entire machine learning lifecycle effortlessly.STMicroelectronics’ model zoo provides developers with a collection of AI models pre-optimized for STM32 microcontrollers, enabling developers to run AI workloads efficiently on embedded devices. With the integration of ClearML’s AI Development Center into the STM32 ecosystem, developers gain access to a comprehensive AI workbench, facilitating seamless management of the entire AI development lifecycle, from data collection and experiment tracking to model deployment. This integration ensures streamlined workflows, reproducibility, and traceability, allowing teams to focus on innovation without the need to manually track their work. With ClearML’s integration, AI builders can now seamlessly track, manage, and reproduce their training workflows, without needing to write any code.“By integrating ClearML into STMicroelectronics’ model zoo, we’re empowering developers to take full control of their AI projects on STM32N6 microcontrollers,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearML. “This collaboration simplifies AI workflows on embedded devices, allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than workflow management and mundane tasks.”The STM32N6 microcontrollers, equipped with the Neural-ART Accelerator™ NPU, are designed to handle intensive AI workloads efficiently, making them ideal for applications requiring real-time processing and low power consumption. ClearML’s AI Development Center integration complements these capabilities by providing an open-source, end-to-end AI/ML solution that supports seamless experiment management, powerful orchestration, and automated tracking and logging.ClearML’s AI Development Center reinforces ST’s model zoo capabilities for AI teams to develop, train, and deploy machine learning and deep learning models using a fully open-source, end-to-end AI workbench. By supporting deep learning and computer vision use cases such as object detection, classification and segmentation, this integration is particularly valuable for companies in industries such as healthcare, automotive, industrial automation, agriculture, retail, and others.Key Benefits of the ClearML-STMicroelectronics Integration:-- Access to ST’s optimized NN models for STM32N6 Microcontrollers: Leverage STMicroelectronics pre-optimized models with AI acceleration for embedded devices-- Seamless AI Workflow Management: Track and manage AI development from start to finish-- Easy Model Training: Clone ST’s repository, configure ClearML’s SDK, and start building-- Open-Source and Scalable: Free to use on STM32N6 microcontrollers Visit ClearML’s partner page on STMicroelectronics’ site to learn more or request a demo to see ClearML in action and speak to our sales team.About ClearMLAs the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 customers to manage GPU clusters and optimize utilization, streamline AI/ML workflows, and deploy GenAI models effortlessly. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, public sector agencies, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml

