Back to Regular Programming: Suzy Chase Relaunches Her Hit Lifestyle Podcasts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzy Chase , longtime independent podcaster and creator of the cookbook podcast niche, announces the conclusion of Dinner Party {a Substack podcast} at the end of its current season. In its place, she will relaunch her original shows, Cookery by the Book and Decorating by the Book, as standalone podcasts.“As this season of Dinner Party wraps, I’ve been reflecting on how fun it’s been to blend my love of cookbooks, decorating books, and homemaking into one show,” says Chase. “Now, I’m returning to where it all began, with two separate spaces for thoughtful, intimate conversations about food and decorating. I hope you’ll join me at both tables.”Launched in 2024, Dinner Party brought together Suzy’s three passions: audio, cookbooks, and decorating books, within the Substack ecosystem. The show featured interviews with authors and creatives, alongside solo episodes reflecting on trends and inspiration in home life.This refresh signals a return to Suzy’s podcasting roots:• Cookery by the Book (est. 2015), the show that created the cookbook podcast niche.• Decorating by the Book (est. 2021), the only design book podcast.In this next chapter, Suzy will expand her creative universe with new products, live events, and brand collaborations designed to help people connect more deeply with home through food, style, and inspiration. Podcast transcripts and behind-the-scenes content will continue on Substack, where Suzy celebrates the beauty of home and the magic of entertaining.About Me- Suzy Chase is a pioneering independent podcaster and audio personality, best known for creating three genre-defining shows. She launched the original podcast mixtape The Groove Radio in 2005, followed by Cookery by the Book in 2015, the first-ever podcast dedicated to cookbooks, and Decorating by the Book in 2021, the first podcast focused on interior design books. From her charming West Village apartment Suzy has a history of transforming creative concepts into compelling podcasts, pioneering three unique podcast niches: mixtapes, cookbooks, and interior design books.Contact- Suzy Chase, [email protected]

