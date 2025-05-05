Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts on informal ministerial breakfast on Geneva, Switzerland INC on plastic pollution in

Excellencies

South Africa is grateful for the efforts Ambassador Vayas and the Bureau supported by the Executive Director, Madam Andersen and Executive Secretary Madam Mathur-Filipp to facilitate the zone of possible agreement on the plastics treaty.

INC-5.2 provides a key platform for broader conversations on the variety of options linked to several obligatory measures that have been proposed.

Article 11, Financial Mechanism

South Africa does not support a primary plastic polymer fee. South Africa has implemented Extended Producer Responsibility since 2020/21 because it will create duplication. The zone of potential agreement includes the establishment of a new, dedicated stand-alone Financial Mechanism to counter access challenges that are associated with existing Global Environment Facility (GEF).

On article 3 on Plastic products that are leading to pollution

South Africa recommends a global criterion to be finalised as part of INC5.2. The Annex that would include the initial list can be decided by the 1st COP. The zone of potential agreement includes assurance of conditional measures for tackling the priorised plastic products through a phase down and/or elimination with the necessary means of implementation on ensuring availability and affordability of alternatives.

The measures could include but not be limited to developing new business models that minimize single-use plastics; the use of alternative materials that are functionally appropriate and less harmful to the environment throughout its lifecycle; expanding waste collection and recycling systems; and others.

Article 6 on Primary Plastic Polymers supply

South Africa recommends for Parties to consider taking necessary measures to manage the global production and supply of primary plastic polymers aligned to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG12) on ensuring sustainable consumption and production (SCP) patterns. The measures taken to implement this provision be confined to national control through the national plans communicated in pursuant of SCP. South Africa does not support reduction targets or caps on polymer production. However, a zone of possible agreement can consider recycled content targets and associated means of implementation incentives to promote circularity as part of the just transition pathway.

South Africa is available to engage further in the G20 meeting to be held in South Africa ahead of the August INC5.2 meeting.

I thank you

