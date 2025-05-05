Luxury Real Estate Update from Texas’ #1 Agent, Alex Perry

Alex Perry, ranked the #1 real estate agent by RealTrends, said the 2025 home market has started strong in Dallas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With his April sales nearing a record $55 million, Alex Perry , ranked the No. 1 luxury real estate agent in Texas by RealTrends, offers this straightforward message to buyers and sellers: Stay the course. The Dallas market continues to work for those who are strategic and committed. It is a market that demands patience and tenacity, but it pays off.“In times of uncertainty, real estate remains one of the most stable and sound investments you can make,” said Perry, a longtime top producer at Allie Beth Allman & Associates luxury brokerage. “You’re never going to time the market perfectly, but if the property and price are right for you, it’s the right time.”Two recent estate-level closings in Dallas' prestigious Park Cities and Preston Hollow neighborhoods underscore his point. One required months of private showings to match the seller with the right off-market buyer. The other came from an out-of-town buyer who trusted Perry’s insight to secure a home not publicly listed that met their needs. Both transactions prove that deep relationships, market knowledge and persistence pay off.That kind of market insight requires extensive networking, both with colleagues inside the brokerage and agents across the region, Perry explained, as many homes—at all price points—are being offered as private sales.The beginning of 2025 has shown steady momentum. While economic signals remain mixed, Dallas continues to stand out as a market full of opportunities. Perry sees strong value for buyers in homes with recent price adjustments, where there is room for negotiation and long-term upside.For sellers, success today depends on pricing strategy and timing, but also on working with a team that understands how to reach the right buyer and strategically markets the home effectively to the luxury audience.While properties under $3 million have seen more fluctuation, Perry notes the upper-tier luxury segment is holding firm, with confident buyers driving strong demand.“As stock market swings settle and rates normalize, we will see even more fluidity,” Perry said. “In the meantime, those who stay engaged will continue to win and get the deal done.” Perry Wisdom Barrett is Dallas’ #1 luxury real estate team, consistently averaging more than $400 million in sales each year. Comprised of top Dallas agents Alex Perry, Chad Barrett, Elizabeth Wisdom and Eric Narosov, they’re known for exceptional expertise, dedication to excellence, and a seamless, client-centered experience that redefines luxury real estate. By combining expertise, vision, and dedication, the team delivers seamless service that exceeds clients’ expectations, embodying the true essence of luxury in every interaction.

