The University of Regina triumphs in ninth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

Ethical dilemmas in finance were explored as students from 27 Canadian universities competed in the national challenge





/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Regina team demonstrated exceptional ethical reasoning skills, securing the national title in the ninth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge. The championship team was announced following the competition finals on May 2, 2025.

Each year, the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge welcomes teams of university students from across Canada to combine ethical theory with applied ethical dilemmas, while improving their presentation and teamwork skills, and connecting with industry leaders. The Challenge reinforces a high standard of ethical decision-making for those entering the investment management profession.

“The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge serves a vital role in preparing the next generation of finance professionals to navigate ethical dilemmas with confidence and integrity,” says Ron Schwarz, CFA, Chair, CFA Societies Canada. “Nearly a decade into this annual competition we continue to be impressed by the analytical and ethical reasoning skills demonstrated by Challenge competitors. This year’s finalist teams demonstrated remarkable analytical abilities and a deep understanding of ethical principles. Their performance gives us great confidence in the next generation of investment professionals in Canada.” Added Schwarz.

Kenneth Trinh member of the championship team from the University of Regina along with Arden Labatt, Emma Snider, Logan Longul, and Vansh Bhura said, "Participating in the Ethics Challenge was an invaluable experience that went beyond traditional classroom learning. Working with our team to analyze complex ethical scenarios and present our findings to industry professionals helped us develop critical thinking skills that will be essential in our future careers. The competition's focus on real-world dilemmas made the learning experience particularly meaningful."

The 2025 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge saw nearly 120 post-secondary students across Canada from 27 teams analyze and engage with ethical challenges that are representative of those they may encounter in their careers. Each team was provided with an identical case study and tasked with identifying, explaining the nuances of, and offering solutions to ethical dilemmas according to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct​. The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge serves CFA Institute’s mission by advancing an understanding of ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice in the next generation of investment management leaders.

For more information about the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge, please visit CFA Societies Canada online.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian CFA Institute member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d93ff8bb-0dba-4680-a5e9-53f8e9b9b4c0

For more information or media requests, please contact: Candice Szpruta CFA Societies Canada 416-366-3658 [email protected]

The University of Regina wins 2025 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge The University of Regina triumphs in ninth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.