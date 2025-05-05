DRYWORLD and G3 Management Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Drive Growth in Sports Apparel Market

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR) (the ‘Company’), a leading sportswear and performance brand, announced today a strategic global partnership with G3 Management, a leader in strategic consulting and commercial brand development. The two companies have initiated the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to spearhead DRYWORLD’s expansion into the established markets of Europe and Asia.

G3 will leverage its extensive network across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the UK on behalf of DRYWORLD to promote growth for the Company. With a track record in mergers and acquisitions, financial structuring, and equity solutions, G3, led by financial strategist Adrian Raguza and sports development expert Carlos Perez, will implement a multi-channel market entry strategy. The projected 5-year sales growth strategy aims to secure partnerships with top-flight sports teams, select retail leaders, increase penetration into e-commerce platforms within the territories, and establish flagship stores in strategic locations.

This growth initiative, designed to maximize successful implementation, is comprised of two phases. The first phase will focus on market penetration through team sports institutions and retail channels, setting aggressive yet achievable revenue targets for DRYWORLD. The second phase will introduce branded flagship stores, amplifying market presence and brand equity. G3’s marketing objectives will include targeted digital campaigns on Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, local event sponsorships and additions to DRYWORLD’s ambassador program to encourage further brand awareness.

“We are excited to partner with G3 to capitalize on the expanding global sports apparel market,” said Warren Hand, DRYWORLD VP of Partnerships. “With our standout product offering and G3’s acumen, this collaboration aims to increase shareholder value.”

As DRYWORLD’s strategic partner, G3 will develop detailed projections, including initial investment estimates, region-specific operational and marketing costs, and a Return on Investment (ROI) forecast. G3 intends to establish a European commercial hub for the brand, regional logistics centers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a proposed Asian hub will aim to optimize supply chains, enhancing profitability and scalability.

“This partnership with DRYWORLD represents a strategic opportunity to maximize shareholder value,” said Carlos Perez Vivas. “Our data-driven approach and global reach make this a compelling initiative to optimize growth for DRYWORLD in the European and Asian sports markets.”

About G3 Management:

Headquartered in Dubai, G3 Management is a premier firm specializing in strategic consulting, financial restructuring, and sports industry growth, serving clients worldwide.

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit http://www.dryworldshop.com

