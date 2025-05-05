Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, Discusses Modern Skincare Approaches on the Skin Anarchy Podcast

Osmosis Founder shares insights on supporting the skin's natural functions and gentle skincare philosophy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, founder and formulator of Osmosis, recently joined host Ekta on the Skin Anarchy podcast for an enlightening discussion aboutcontemporary skincare practices and his perspective on supporting the skin's natural processes.In this follow-up conversation to his previous appearance, Dr. Johnson shared his philosophy on skincare that focuses on encouraging the skin's inherent abilities rather than disrupting its natural balance."Many current skincare trends focus on aggressive methods that may actually affect the appearance of the skin barrier," notes Dr. Johnson. "At Osmosis, we've developed an approach that works with the skin's natural functions rather than against them."During the podcast, Dr. Johnson discussed his observations regarding exfoliation practices. He explained how frequent, aggressive exfoliation might lead to the appearance of dehydration and increased sensitivity to environmental factors. What consumers often perceive as a healthy "glow" following intensive treatments may actually be temporary effects that don't support long-term skin appearance.Instead, Dr. Johnson advocates for skincare that helps maintain the skin's natural surface while supporting optimal appearance. He highlighted ingredients like niacinamide that can help encourage a vibrant-looking complexion without disrupting the skin's natural balance.The conversation also covered cleansing practices, with Ekta expressing her appreciation for the Osmosis Purify Cleanser . This gentle, enzyme-based product exemplifies the Osmosis philosophy by effectively removing surface impurities while helping maintain the skin's natural moisture balance."The skin doesn't need to feel stripped to be properly cleansed," Dr. Johnson explained. "Maintaining the skin's natural moisture is important for a healthy-looking appearance."Dr. Johnson also shared his evolving perspective on internal wellness and its connection to skin appearance. He discussed how lifestyle factors may influence how the skin looks and feels, emphasizing the importance of considering both external skincare and internal well-being for a comprehensive approach to appearance."What makes Osmosis different is our respect for the skin's natural processes," adds Dr. Johnson. "We focus on supporting what the body is already doing right and encouraging a balanced approach to skincare."The full podcast episode offers listeners insights into Dr. Johnson's perspective on skincare that prioritizes long-term appearance benefits over temporary results.For more information about Dr. Ben Johnson's approach to skincare or Osmosis’ innovative product line, visit www.osmosisbeauty.com . To learn more about Ekta and The Skin Anarchy Podcast, visit her @ Apple Podcasts or on Instagram About OsmosisOsmosis is a professional skincare line founded by Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, that takes a different approach to skincare by working with the skin's natural processes rather than against them. It offers comprehensive skincare solutions that address the appearance of age-related changes, blemishes, uneven skin tone, and sensitive-looking skin through innovative, gentle formulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.